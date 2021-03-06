Food truck swiped outside owners’ NE Miami-Dade apartment found in Allapattah

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A food truck that was stolen in front of its owners outside the couple’s Northeast Miami-Dade apartment building has been found.

The victims, Chef Bryan Rivas and Andrea Larrotta, said the trailer was recovered in Allapattah, Friday night, hours after it was stolen.

The couple said they use the truck to make a living, and it’s gotten them through the coronavirus pandemic.

The truck will need some work. The name of the couple’s business had been painted over in black when it was recovered.

Larrotta said that’s not all they’re worried about now.

“It’s mixed emotions…inside it’s a disaster,” she said.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief getting away with the heavy haul from their apartment building.

It was found with the help of a GPS tracker.

Police have not made any arrests.

