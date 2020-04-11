Food distributions held in Miami, Miami Beach, Miramar amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida communities are reaching out to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting drive-thru food distributions at various locations.

It was a day of giving at Magic City Casino, as dozens of drivers lined up receive pounds of free food, Saturday.

“It is our duty to help them as much as we can,” said City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

City leaders who handed out essentials said their aim is to help others and keep hope alive.

“It is a fact that that the longer it takes for people to receive any assistance, be it from the state or the federal government, the need is going to be increasing,” said Reyes.

Leaders also gave back in Miami Beach, where the city teamed up with Feeding South Florida to host a drive-thru distribution.

Families were able to pick up much needed fresh food on a first come, first served basis.

Many of the people who got supplies said they have been going without them for weeks.

“We don’t have the money to pay the rent, utilities. It’s a really tough situation,” said a man.

The community also showed support for those affected by the virus in Miramar.

Volunteers passed out bags full of free goods to help each struggling family.

“Many of them have been impacted. They don’t have a job. They’re caught in the gridlock of the unemployment system,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam. “They’re waiting for checks to come in and hoping that the stimulus package that was passed by Congress can perhaps help them get through day-to-day. When we do events like this, it ensures that families can have food.”

