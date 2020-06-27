Food distribution held at AT&T store in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A cellphone store in Florida City and two South Florida charities teamed up to help local residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

A food giveaway was held at the AT&T store along the 32000 South Dixie Highway, Saturday.

Employees teamed up with volunteers from Kingdom Vision International and Share Your Heart” to give away more than 200 bags of food.

Pasta, rice, fruits and vegetables were among the items distributed at the event.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

