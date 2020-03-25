Food charities brave coronavirus outbreak to feed Miami’s most vulnerable

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ark of the City has collaborated with Food Share to hold a drive-thru food distribution drive for residents of Miami who are most in need of food to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Florida so does the number of people in need of assistance.

“You have to do what you have to do,” food recipient Gladys Covington said.

Covington said she can’t find the necessary groceries anywhere she goes.

“There is no food in the stores,” she said.

And with fears of contracting the virus, much of the elderly in South Florida are trying to stay home.

“We’re more likely to get it than younger people,” said one food drive recipient.

That’s why the team over at Ark of the City partnered with Food Share to set up a drive-thru food distribution site.

“Our families need help,” Ark of the City volunteer Terry Elliot said.

A view from 7SkyForce HD showed the long line of cars stretching around the distribution site on Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 60th Street.

During this unprecedented time, as businesses close and many South Floridians lose their jobs, the community is stepping up to help.

“We said we are not going to let the people in the inner city go hungry. We cannot do it,” Elliot said.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers loaded up cars full of protein, canned goods, bread, milk and even pet food — all while maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

And while there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, people 7News spoke with were certainly appreciative.

“Very thankful, very, very thankful,” a food drive recipient said.

The food drive will run until 1 p.m. or until food supplies run out.

Volunteers have said they plan to hold the same drive every Wednesday for the next few weeks.

