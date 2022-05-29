MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A foam mishap at Miami International Airport made it look like snow was falling on a parking lot and a hangar.

Video shared on social media by Only in Dade showed the foam, which resembled snow flurries, as it blew through the parking lot.

Airport officials reported that the foam fire suppression system at an airline hangar was accidentally activated.

Workers were able to eventually turn off the suppression system.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and sprayed the foam with water.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.