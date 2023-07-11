MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The marching band from Florida Memorial University (FMU) is off to France for a major performance. Now, those behind the music are sharing their excitement as they set out to prove themselves on a world stage.

From late-night rehearsals on campus to center stage in Paris, France, FMU becomes the first American college marching band to perform at the Festival Des Bandafolie.

“Honestly, we were just doing what we do every day and the people from France reached out to us they’ve been watching our videos and they reached out to my assistant director and said, ‘We would love for you guys to consider coming to our event,'” said Director of bands at FMU Richard Beckford.

The band departs on Tuesday for the all-expense paid trip and is going to perform for four days alongside 10 different bands from across the world at the 26th annual festival.

While the university is over 100 years old, the marching band has only been active since 2020.

“It was definitely shocking. I definitely didn’t see this coming in a million years,” said Rashaud Marcelin, a student tuba player on the marching band.

“For us to only be three years old and be chosen to have this opportunity it’s really — there’s no word for it honestly,” said Hannah Prieto, a student clarinet player on the marching band. “God has really blessed us with this opportunity.”

The 90-person band will perform alongside 350 other musicians from all over the world. Including Belgium, Africa, and other European countries.

“I feel honored, it’s definitely good to see that your hard work is paid off and this is definitely a reward to be able to go to Paris and show them exactly what’s going on here in Florida Memorial University,” said Marcelin.

Some students are already planning what to do once their performance is over.

“I definitely plan to see the Eiffel Tower I mean, what’s the point of going to France if you don’t see the Eiffel Tower?” said Prieto. “I definitely want to experience the culture as well, try the food, what it’s like to be there, see the history behind it. I love experiencing those things.”

Meanwhile, the director recognized the hours of practice the students have dedicated in the little time the band has been formed.

“I’m really proud to see how they’re growing and blossoming,” said Beckford. “We have some amazing students and I want to share that. These students are going to be the next leaders of the world.”

The festival organizers will cover the expenses in Paris, but the band still needs help with the airfare.

If you want to donate, you can find more information on the band’s website.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.