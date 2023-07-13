MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Memorial University’s marching band is off to France to take part in an annual International band competition.

The ROAR marching band headed to the airport for a flight to Paris, Wednesday afternoon.

The FMU marching band team is the first American college to perform at the Festival des Bandafolie’s. It will compete against 10 other schools from around the world.

“This is an amazing experience for not only our students, but the university and our South Florida area,” said Richard Beckford, Director for bands at FMU. “It’s amazing because the students worked so hard, and they did it just going to work every single day, doing what they need to do.”

Although the university is over 100 years old, the marching band has only been active since 2020, which shows just how dedicated the members are to their craft.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.