Flower shop, pizza truck bring smiles, special treats to local hospitals

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Floral bouquets and hot pizza put smiles on many faces at local hospitals, thanks to two thoughtful Miami-Dade businesses.

Officials at Coral Gables Hospital said Naranjo Floral Sense in Northwest Miami-Dade wanted to bring some cheer and happiness to the hospital’s staff and patients during this difficult time.

Working with the hospital, the flower shop brightened people’s day with their special delivery on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the food truck Pizza Pizzarello provided a free lunch for the medical staff at North Shore Medical Center.

The staff enjoying pizzas during a well-deserved break. Boxes of pizzas were brought inside for those who couldn’t make it out to the truck.

