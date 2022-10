TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Floridians will be feeling some gas relief in October.

As people recover from Hurricane Ian, a state-wide gas tax holiday began over the weekend.

The tax break at the pump will give residents 25 cents off per gallon when they fill up.

The holiday will last all month, which ends on the Oct. 31.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.