MIAMI (WSVN) - Democrats rallied in South Florida in support of a suspended state attorney. Leaders and citizens gathered in Miami at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building where their calls for action were made.

“If you’re not doing what they want you to do … What are they doing, Desantis is coming after you,” said attorney Eugene Pettis. “Today we are awakening the voices of many who have not spoken up.”

Attorneys, elected officials and concerned citizens called on the public to take action a month after Governor Ron Desantis removed another elected official from office.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell was shown the door in early August with the governor’s executive order citing “neglect of duty and incompetence.”

Pettis called it “baseless, all political.”

Those speaking at a news conference in Miami on Tuesday said the governor is abusing his power to get rid of those who don’t align with his politics.

“We are suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren,” said DeSantis at a conference.

Last year, the Hillsborough County state attorney was also removed from office.

“We have seen this as it relates to our school districts… We have seen this as it relates to our law enforcement and now he’s attacking the prosecutor’s office,” said Pompano Beach attorney Johnny McCray.

“The removal of duly elected state attorney of Monique Worrell was per se unconstitutional,” one woman said.

Community leaders with the same message held a news conference in Orlando.

“I stand here today wondering when will enough be enough,” said another woman.

Both groups asked the community to speak up and demand Desantis to reinstate those who have been ousted.

“The voters should be the only ones who should be able to say who should serve them, not the governor,” said Melba Pearson, a former prosecutor. “Join with all of us in calling for the governor to reinstate state attorney Monique Worrell and let the people of Orange-Osceola County decide what direction their community should go in.”

They are asking the public to call and write state senators because the Senate has the power to reinstate those who’ve been suspended.

