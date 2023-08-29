MIAMI (WSVN) - In anticipation of the impending threat posed by Hurricane Idalia, Florida is stepping up its support efforts by dispatching its Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams to the west coast and the central part of the state.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue’s USAR Task Force (FL-TF2) is gearing up to deploy on Tuesday morning to areas that are at risk of being severely impacted by the approaching hurricane.

Having earned recognition for their unparalleled expertise and swift actions, the USAR teams have a track record of offering crucial assistance in times of crisis. Their experience extends to previous hurricane responses, including their involvement in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida last year.

Joining them in the mission is Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s USAR Task Force (FL-TF1) an essential unit specializing in emergency response and search and rescue operations. The team, consisting of 88 highly trained members, specializes in 19 critical areas, including command and control, technical search, structural assessment and stabilization, medical support including advanced care, hazardous materials mitigation, communication coordination, logistics, safety and rescue expertise.

MDFR Fire Chief Raied Jadallah expressed his confidence in the capabilities and dedication of FL-TF1 members.

“Our FL-TF1 members are at the ready to assist other local responders and communities up north following the storm,” he said in a statement. “The team is well-equipped and has the capabilities to provide additional resources and expertise to support local response efforts. We are always on-hand and willing to assist in any way we can to all those who may be impacted by this storm.”

The USAR team’s combined efforts will provide invaluable assistance to the impacted communities and facilitate a coordinated response to the hurricane’s potential aftermath.

Both teams will be rendering vital support, encompassing a wide range of critical functions. These include search and rescue operations, medical aid provision, establishment of communication networks, and the distribution of much-needed relief supplies to affected areas.

This cooperative effort symbolizes the unity and collective strength of South Florida’s emergency response infrastructure.

As Hurricane Idalia continues to gather strength and move towards the state’s west coast, South Florida’s response teams are working relentlessly to prepare for the impact and offer a helping hand to those in need.

