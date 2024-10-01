FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly three dozen state laws take effect Tuesday, including a measure that will prohibit cities and counties from allowing those experiencing homelessness to sleep in public places.

The unhoused population are now left with two options: find a shelter or potentially face jail time. As it is now illegal in Florida to sleep or camp out on sidewalks, parks, and other public premises.

“It’s a horrible law. I think it’s very dehumanizing,” said a woman.

It also means cities and municipalities are required to set up shelters or encampments that offers services like showers and security.

In the past, debates over the shelters locations have escalated as local governments could face lawsuits if they fail to act by January.

“So you think the middle of our downtown is the place?” said the attendee.

“No, no, don’t ask me a question. I am asking you a question. Where do you want them?” said City Commissioner John C. Herbst.

“City Hall is the middle of our downtown. Protect our downtown. Protect Las Olas,” said an attendee.

It’s unclear if city leaders across South Florida that have a high homeless population in their neighborhoods have formalize a plan or if municipalities have received additional funding for temporary housing.

In Fort Lauderdale, residents can report violations of the state law through their FixIt FTL website or app. Officials stress this applies to public property only.

Officials will offer the unhoused lodging, but if they refuse they will be cited with a court appearance.

