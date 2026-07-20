FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are savings to be had for parents who want to get a jump on back-to-school shopping this summer.

Florida’s monthlong sales tax holiday started Monday and runs through Aug. 20.

Families can save money on a wide selection of items, purchased in store or online, that are exempt from sales tax. They include:

  • Computers and other electronics like tablets, book readers and calculators that cost $1,500 or less.
  • Clothing, shoes, backpacks, other bags and accessories totaling $100 or less.
  • Pens, paper and all kinds of other supplies that cost $50 or less.

For a complete list of items, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox