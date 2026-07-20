FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are savings to be had for parents who want to get a jump on back-to-school shopping this summer.

Florida’s monthlong sales tax holiday started Monday and runs through Aug. 20.

Families can save money on a wide selection of items, purchased in store or online, that are exempt from sales tax. They include:

Computers and other electronics like tablets, book readers and calculators that cost $1,500 or less.

Clothing, shoes, backpacks, other bags and accessories totaling $100 or less.

Pens, paper and all kinds of other supplies that cost $50 or less.

For a complete list of items, click here.

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