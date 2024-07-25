AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The back-to-school season is upon us and a tax holiday will soon go into effect for Floridians looking to save while shopping for school supplies.

Beginning Monday, July 29, Floridians can reap the benefits of the tax-free holiday on a variety of eligible school supply purchases for two weeks. During the holiday families can cut cost on items like clothing, footwear, backpacks, school supplies, personal computers, and more.

On Thursday, The Florida Retail Federation announced the holiday and Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the announcement saying it’s a much needed relief for Florida families.

“If your doing it as a parent, in particular if you have more than one kid. That adds up very, very, quickly. So, I appreciate the legislature stepping up and renewing this,” said DeSantis. “I think it’s important that we’re able to provide relief for Florida families, particularly given how things have gone up so much over the last three and a half years.”

The following items are available for purchase tax-free:

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Most school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less.

The governor also mentioned that baby items are also tax free.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is in addition to the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which is running through July 31.

The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday makes items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, and admission to state parks and museums sales tax free.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will end on Sunday, August 11. For a more detailed list of qualifying items and FAQ, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.