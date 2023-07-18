MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida’s annual Back-to-School “Sales Tax Holiday” is set to provide an extended period of tax-free shopping this year.

Running from Monday, July 24, to Sunday, August 6, the 14-day tax holiday offers an opportunity for families to prepare for the upcoming school year while saving on essential purchases.

During the tax holiday, Florida will waive the 7.02% sales tax, as well as any local option taxes, on various back-to-school items, providing significant relief for families as the summer break draws to a close.

Eligible purchases include clothing, footwear, certain accessories, school supplies, learning aids, jigsaw puzzles, and personal computers or related accessories for noncommercial home or personal use.

Parents and students can take advantage of the tax-free period to shop for clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item. Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, such as calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, lunch boxes, notebooks, and more, will also be exempt from sales tax.

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced at $30 or less are eligible for tax exemption. These items encompass electronic or interactive books, flashcards, memory games, puzzle books, search-and-find books, and toys designed to enhance reading or math skills, as well as stacking or nesting blocks or sets.

For tech-savvy families, personal computers, laptops, monitors, and select computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less will also be tax-free when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Miami-Dade School Board Chair, Maria Teresa Rojas, championed the proposal to promote the extended tax holiday to families at the June 2023 meeting, her colleagues showed unanimous support for the initiative.

