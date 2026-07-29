KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual crustacean craze is underway across South Florida as lobster mini season returns.

The two-day lobster mini season officially kicked off at midnight Wednesday.

Thousands of lobster hunters are expected to fill up South Florida waters over the next 48 hours to take part in one of the state’s biggest summer traditions.

Under the light of the full moon, hundreds of lobster hunters had already made their way onto the water to kick off Florida’s annual mini lobster season.

“We’re going to catch them all. It’s going to be a good night, mini season 2026,” said Danny Medina.

Many launched around midnight in hopes of beating the crowds, but it also happens to be the best time to find Florida spiny lobsters, as they are nocturnal and most active after dark.

“I was out here at midnight to catch the crack of this mini season, and the spiny lobster a little bit sweeter than like the regular lobster; they have a distinct taste than like the main lobster,” said Richard.

The mini season gives lobster hunters an oppurtunity to catch the crustaceans before the regular season opens on Aug. 6.

Authorities remind hunters that the daily bag limit is six lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, and 12 per person in all other Florida waters.

For many boaters, it’s a South Florida tradition that keeps them coming back for more.

“Oh, it’s fun. You know, you get to go out in nature with some friends, and then feed your family and have a good time,” said Richard.

After their time out on the water comes the cleanup, and then deciding how to cook it.

“I like them grilled, and then you can also do it in a really nice white wine sauce, with some capers also. It’s delicious,” said Richard.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers will be out throughout the mini season tp enforce bag limits, check legal size requirements, make sure that divers display the required dive flag and remind everyone about boat safely.

The lobster mini season will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The official lobster season is set to kick off the following Thursday, Aug. 6.

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