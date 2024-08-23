(WSVN) - Floridians now have another chance to save on storm supplies this hurricane season.

The state’s second disaster prep sales tax holiday of the year kicks off Saturday and runs through Sept. 6. It comes as the peak of storm season draws near.

Items such as generators, batteries, flashlights and even some pet supplies will be tax free for the next few days. For a complete list, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.