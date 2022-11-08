NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s finally Election Day. From who will reside in the Governor’s mansion, to the balance of power in Congress, it will all be decided soon.

There hasn’t been long lines as people went to vote because many people already voted early.

According to the Supervisor of elections, they only expect about 10-15% of eligible voters to cast their ballot Tuesday.

From electing local leaders to the bigger races for governor and a seat in the U.S. Senate, voters are showing up to the polls to vote for people who represent the issues most important to them.

“I don’t think it’s about being Republican or Democrat or independent, but you have to vote the issues and you have to vote for your values,” said Romane, a North Miami voter.

“The more citizens that engage their civic duty, the better representation we have of people’s opinions, what they value, and if we don’t, then other people make decisions for us,” Mario Palma said.

For many, this day comes as a privilege.

“Knowing that people of color died for me to stand right now to vote, so I want to make them proud,” said a voter.

While the once purple state of Florida is trending red, the democratic candidates, Charlie Crist and Val Demings, are still hoping for a chance in the Governor’s mansion and U.S. Senate.

“We are not running for the privileged few. We are running for all Floridians,” Demings said.

Crist talked to a crowd of supporters in St. Petersburg, Tuesday morning, after casting his own ballot.

“You deserve to have a governor who cares about you, who will fight for you, who will do what’s right for you everyday, every single day, and that’s why I’m running for governor,” Crist said. “The people deserve a choice and the women in Florida deserve a choice.”

Most polls show Crist trailing Gov. Ron DeSantis by double digits and Val Demings behind the incumbent, Sen. Marco Rubio, by about six to eight points.

“Are you guys ready to win tomorrow?” Rubio said.

Both DeSantis and Rubio were in Hialeah Monday night, urging people to vote red.

“We’re not going to let anyone destroy our state, and we don’t want anyone to destroy our country,” Rubio said.

“Your governor, who your governor’s been, is more important to the success of your daily life than any other elected official,” DeSantis said. ​

The polls on Election Day close at 7 p.m.

