SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Turnpike has reopened in South Miami-Dade as fire crews continue to battle a grass fire.

More than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 112th Avenue and 256th Street, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials shut down the Turnpike in both directions at 248th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officers diverted traffic during rush hour onto Southwest 112th Avenue.

Officials said the fire has burned approximately 20 acres.

The crew that initially arrived began a fire attack to knock down the fire in order to prevent the flames from reaching the roadway or homes in the area, officials said.

Helicopters were seen dumping buckets of water on top of various hotspots, as thick black smoke billowed into the sky.

At around 6:40 p.m., traffic cameras captured traffic flowing again on the Turnpike.

As of 7:30 p.m., MDFR units remained at the scene, as they continue to work with the Florida Fire Service to contain the fire.

Officials said most of the fire has been contained on the east side, and firefighters continue to battle the flames on the west side.

Crews are monitoring changes in visibility due to smoky conditions.

Officials advise area residents to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed and with their air conditioning recirculating.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

