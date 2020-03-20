Florida tops 500 positive coronavirus cases

(WSVN) - The total positive coronavirus cases in Florida has surpassed 500, according to the latest numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, Florida has a total of 520 cases — including 474 residents and 46 non-residents.

The total is an increase of 88 cases since the last update at 6 p.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade has a total of 113 cases, while Broward has 124.

There are 359 total pending tests between both counties.

As testing continues to ramp up, officials said the number of positive cases are expected to rise.

