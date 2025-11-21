MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-year-old Florida cheerleader found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship earlier this month died of asphyxiation caused by an arm across her neck, a source briefed on the investigation told ABC News on Friday, as federal agents continue probing her 16-year-old stepbrother.

Investigators also documented two bruises on the side of Anna Kepner’s neck, the source said.

The new details emerged one day after a memorial was held in her hometown, where loved ones remembered the straight-A student as joyful, funny and “full of light.”

Kepner was discovered nearly two weeks ago by a housekeeper on the Carnival Horizon, found underneath a bed wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, officials said.

She had been on the cruise with her father, stepmother Shauntel Hudson Kepner, and two step-siblings.

Her body was removed from the ship after it docked in PortMiami on Nov. 8, prompting an FBI investigation that remains active. No charges have been filed.

Court filings in an unrelated custody dispute this week revealed that Kepner’s teenage stepbrother is now considered a suspect.

During a virtual hearing Thursday, Hudson Kepner and her ex-husband acknowledged the investigation as a judge noted the teen is accused of involvement in the death of “the stepchild in the same room.”

Kepner and her stepbrother shared a cabin with another sibling, according to family members.

Anna’s ex-boyfriend, Josh Tew, told Inside Edition that she had expressed discomfort around her stepbrother. “She complained about him being uncomfortable. Or her being uncomfortable around him,” he said.

His uncle, Jim Tew, echoed that concern, saying, “The truth needs to come out. There were signs before this.”

As the FBI continues its investigation, the Tew family said they are hoping for answers and accountability. “I’m praying and hoping that this will come out so that they will have a solid case and justice will be done for why she’s not with us today,” Jim Tew said.

The FBI has not released additional details.

The investigation is ongoing.

