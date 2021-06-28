SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - As emergency crews work tirelessly to search for survivors of the partial condominium building collapse in Surfside, rescuers said they face a number of challenges when they go under the mounds of debris.

According to the state fire marshal, there are about 370 Urban Search & Rescue team members and five state task forces at the site of Champlain Towers’ South building on Collins Avenue.

“It’s probably one of the worst type of collapses, only because of the way it collapsed,” said Steve Lawrence with Florida Task Force 3. “What we’re hoping to do is, with the search team, to get into some of those void area to look for any surviving victims.”

The state fire marshal said this is the largest non-hurricane deployment ever in Florida’s history. He said crews have the same amount of resources that they had during Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

Crews have built a trench in the debris that’s 125 long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. It has several purposes, such as trying to find the source of a fire that ignited on Friday and hampered search efforts.

The trench also enabled crews ro look for new areas where people may be trapped.

Officials stressed they still consider this a rescue mission, and they’re doing everything they can to find anyone who maybe trapped under the debris.

“There’s always hope to find a survivor in this scenario,” said Lawrence. “Like anything else, you look at some of the survivals that have gone on in other countries, that they’ve been in there, trapped victims, for seven to 10 days, so, yeah, our hopes are up.”

This is an international undertaking. A team from Mexico and a task force comprised of Israeli reserve officers have joined in the search-and-rescue efforts.

