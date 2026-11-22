MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Florida Task Force 2 are preparing to head north to answer the calls for help in communities threatened by floodwaters.

A team of two dozen swiftwater rescue specialists, deploying with boats and specialized equipment, are ready to respond to possible flooding in Putnam, Flagler and Indian River County.

“They need assistance, and if we have the trained members and the equipment in order to do so, we need to go out and help them,” said Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Grant Musser. “…With six boats, four of which are hard boats that you see over here. We have two soft ribs that we take out that can navigate more in swift water, and we also have three inflatables where we can actually evacuate people in floodwaters.”

Danger from these floods are already unfolding in other parts of central Florida.

In Edgewater, police used small boats to pull families through floodwaters and get them to dry ground.

“They just came in with the boat,” said flood victim Chad Shaughnessy. “Thankfully, Edgewater’s awesome enough to have the little dinghies out and help us out and save me, my baby and my wife.”

In Cocoa West, first responders used airboats to bring children to safety.

“We have 13 airboats that are here,” a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission official said.

Along the St. Johns River, rising water levels forced evacuations and left neighborhoods underwater.

“St. Johns River, it’s notorious,” said City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins. “I think we all remember what happened after Irma. It just flood for acres and acres, and some folks dealt with those floodwaters for weeks, so we know there are gonna be people in danger.”

For these first responders, their mission is to get ahead of the danger.

“Swift water happens really fast,” said Musser. “It can sweep people away, vehicles, cars, homes. So, people need to be informed and ready to have rescue and help… We love it, we live it, we breathe it and we want to go and help the communities in need.”

Florida Task Force 1 — another 24-member team — will be deployed to Northeast Florida to conduct search and rescue operations for residents in the area affected by flooding.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.