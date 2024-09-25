MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida Task Force Two is preparing to head north to lend a helping than to those living in the Big Bend and the Panhandle in anticipation of Tropical Storm Helene.

On Tuesday night, Task Force Two was activated to deploy as Type 1 and they began their preparations in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The teams have a variety of water gear and equipment such as high-water-vehicles, boats, and K-9s to assist them in their search and rescue efforts.

7News spoke with K-9 handler, Barbara Tamburello, to discuss how K-9’s, like Blaze, can assist rescue teams in finding and recovering people in natural disasters.

“Blaze is a live find search and rescue K-9 which means he alerts when he finds a live victim,” said Tamburello.

Canines are useful in search and rescue efforts because they bring a certain level of skillset to the team such as detecting and tracking live human scent underneath rubble and water. However, these high skilled canines undergo a lengthy training period, before they’re allowed on in the field.

“The training is lengthy. It takes about a two year process to get the dogs started and understand it’s job and the training never ends. It continuous for the duration of their working life,” said Tamburello.

Blaze was just one of the many dogs that were deployed to Hurricane Ian with their handler two years ago. These real-life experiences help prepare the dogs for the hours-long work they can face today, with the potential hurricane that’s projected to hit the Big Bend and the Panhandle.

Ian was definitely a big storm. The Live Find dogs were searching for days. It takes a toll on them, so it kinds of prepares us to understand the agility work, time of training as far as getting their cardio in shape, and getting them ready because we’ve experienced real-time scenario. So we understand what we are up against,” said Tamburello.

Teams will be heading to Orlando shortly and they will remain there until the storm hits, so they can immediately disperse to areas that are most affected and will be there for the next two weeks.

