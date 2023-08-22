DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol shared a video of a pursuit in Doral.

The pursuit was after a young male who assaulted a police officer in Opa-Locka and took off in a stolen vehicle, according to a Hialeah Police officer.

The dashboard camera video showed the moment the trooper tapped the rear of the white sedan, then followed it as the driver dangerously through Doral. The car also drove over a concrete median ending up on the wrong side of traffic.

It all came to an end when that trooper made a pit maneuver, pinning the car between the cruiser and a utility pole.

The dashcam also caught the driver escaping the car and making a run for it.

An Only In Dade video captured the incident from a different angle after the driver jumped out and tried to get away.

But police and troopers eventually took him into custody, later confirming that the suspect is a 16-year-old from Ohio. He’s facing multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, and resisting officer without violence to his person.

