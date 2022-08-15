SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 91-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Silver Alert for Alex Sardinas, Sunday night.

Investigators said he was last seen in the area of the 15700 block of Southwest 72nd Street.

Sardinas stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Investigators said he may be traveling in a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag HAII99.

Officials urge anyone with any information about Sardinas’ whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), Miami-Dade Police at 715-3300 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.