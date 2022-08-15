SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 91-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Silver Alert for Alex Sardinas, Sunday night.

Investigators said he was last seen in the area of the 15700 block of Southwest 72nd Street.

Sardinas stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Investigators said he may be traveling in a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag HAII99.

Officials urge anyone with any information about Sardinas’ whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), Miami-Dade Police at 715-3300 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox