TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Saturday approaches, Floridians brace themselves for the enforcement of numerous new regulations and statutes that will have far-reaching implications.

More than 200 laws, passed during the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature and approved by Governor Ron DeSantis, cover a wide range of contentious issues, including concealed weapons, immigration, bathroom use, school start times, healthcare services, golf cart regulations, and technology usage.

Here are some of the most controversial changes that will take effect on July 1 and may directly impact residents across the state.

Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit:

One of the most significant changes set to occur is the ability to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The Public Safety law (CS/HB 543) removes the requirement for a concealed weapons license, along with its mandatory background check and firearms training course.

Individuals must still meet certain criteria, such as being a resident aged 21 or older, with restrictions placed on gun ownership for those convicted of felonies, dishonorably discharged, adjudicated mentally defective or involuntarily committed to treatment, convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, or other conditions recognized by the state.

Proponents argue that this change empowers responsible gun owners while opponents express concerns about the potential risks and lack of mandatory training.

Stricter anti-immigration laws:

Florida will enact some of the harshest anti-immigration laws in the country starting July 1. CS/CS/SB 1718 – Immigration introduces various changes, including imposing felony penalties for transporting more than five undocumented individuals into the state.

Companies with 25 or more employees will be required to use the federal E-Verify system to verify workers’ legal status, and local governments will be banned from contributing funds to organizations creating ID cards for undocumented immigrants.

The law also revokes the admission of undocumented immigrants to practice law in Florida, and hospitals receiving state and federal Medicaid reimbursements will be obligated to track the expenses incurred on undocumented immigrants in emergency rooms.

Bathroom use based on sex assigned at birth:

CS/HB 1521 – Facility Requirements Based on Sex mandates that individuals must use public bathrooms that align with their sex assigned at birth.

Transgender individuals are prohibited from entering bathrooms designated for the gender with which they identify, and violation of this law may result in trespassing charges. Exceptions are provided for children under 12, seniors, and people with developmental disabilities.

The law defines females as those assigned the biological sex with the reproductive role of producing eggs, and males as those assigned the biological sex with the reproductive role of producing sperm.

Changes to school start times:

Middle schools will be prohibited from starting the “instructional day” before 8 a.m., while high schools will be barred from commencing the school day before 8:30 a.m.

These changes are specified in the newly passed Middle School and High School Start Times bill (CS/HB 733). School districts have until the 2026-2027 school year to implement these adjustments.

Parental rights in education expansion:

The Board of Education has extended the prohibition of instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity through high school, and a new law (SB 1069) now codifies this prohibition at least until 8th grade. The legislation also mandates that school officials are not required to use preferred pronouns that do not align with the gender assigned at birth. As Florida faces criticism for banning books, the law also expands the community’s ability to challenge materials in school libraries.

Expanded school choice:

A groundbreaking bill (HB 1) has made private school vouchers available to every student in Florida for the first time, granting access to scholarships covering up to $8,000 in private school tuition. This universal choice program positions Florida as the largest state and the sixth in the U.S. to offer such vouchers to all students. The potential cost of the program remains uncertain, as the number of families applying for the program is yet to be determined. Critics raise concerns that the expenses could exceed expectations by billions of dollars. Previously, opportunity scholarships were available only to those with incomes at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

Healthcare provider conscience protections:

The Protections of Medical Conscience bill (CS/SB 1580) grants healthcare providers and facilities the ability to refuse services based on their moral, ethical, or religious beliefs. This includes doctors, nurses, pharmacies, hospitals, mental health providers, medical transport services, clinical lab personnel, nursing homes, and others.

Healthcare payors are also permitted to refuse payment for services. Additionally, the bill protects healthcare providers and payors from liability for providing conscience-based healthcare, and prohibits disciplinary actions or license denials based on public statements regarding healthcare services or policies made on platforms like social media.

Age restrictions for driving golf carts:

Teenagers will face stricter regulations when it comes to driving golf carts. Under CS/CS/HB 949: Operation of a Golf Cart, individuals under 18 must be at least 15 with a learner’s permit or 16 with a driver’s license to operate a golf cart. Those aged 18 and older must possess valid government-issued identification.

Restrictions on TikTok use:

TikTok will be prohibited on campus Wi-Fi networks and school- or government-issued devices. CS/HB 379 – Technology in K-12 Public Schools formalizes existing bans by universities and adds TikTok to the list of applications prohibited on city, county, and state-issued phones and devices due to concerns regarding personal security risks.

Homeowners’ rights and display of flags:

Homeowners will have more freedom to display flags outside their homes, irrespective of homeowners’ association (HOA) regulations. According to CS/CS/HB 437: Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items, portable, removable, official flags no larger than 4 1/2 feet by 6 feet may be flown. The United States flag, the official flag of Florida, military flags, POW-MIA flags, and flags honoring first responders will be permitted. Homeowners will also be allowed to install freestanding flagpoles up to 20 feet high, with certain restrictions.

Additionally, the bill prevents HOAs from restricting homeowners’ placement of items in their yards if they are not visible from the front or adjacent parcels, including artificial turf, boats, flags, and recreational vehicles.

ESG banking ban:

Further restrictions have been introduced to prevent the investment of state pension funds based on “environmental and social governance” (ESG) principles. A law (HB 3) passed this year strengthens existing anti-ESG legislation enacted in 2022. The legislation prohibits investments related to “social credit scores” and housing deposits in ESG-reliant institutions.

This ban now extends to retirement and pension funds managed by local governments in Florida. The move follows the state’s decision in December to divest from BlackRock, a major investment management company, due to concerns over what were described as “woke” financial strategies.

Dead space:

Space companies operating in Florida, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, will benefit from significant liability protections provided by the Spaceflight Entity Liability law (SB 1318). This legislation shields companies from legal consequences in the event of crew member fatalities or serious injuries during space flights launched from the Sunshine State, except in cases deemed as “gross negligence.”

The bipartisan-supported law requires companies to obtain waivers signed by crew members prior to embarking on potentially hazardous missions. Boeing, another prominent player in the space industry, actively lobbied for the bill, as did Space Florida.

Radioactive roads:

Florida has passed a law (HB 1191) that paves the way for the potential use of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of phosphate mining, in roadway construction.

Environmental groups opposing the legislation argue that this could lead to the presence of radioactive elements such as uranium, thorium, and radium in Florida’s communities. Proponents of the process claim that it offers a safe method of recycling a byproduct that is currently stored in stacks, including at locations like the Piney Point reservoir, which experienced a discharge into Tampa Bay due to a disaster in 2021.

Dealers only:

A newly enacted law (HB 637), supported by the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, effectively prohibits direct-to-consumer vehicle sales. Auto manufacturers are now required to sell cars exclusively through licensed dealers, and the law also prohibits manufacturers from reserving or incentivizing the sale or lease of vehicles, including electric or hybrid cars.

A limited exception was made for companies like Tesla that primarily sell vehicles through retail locations rather than traditional dealerships. Additionally, manufacturers are now forbidden from withholding new vehicles from dealers or providing preferential treatment to some dealers over others.

As these new laws come into effect, Floridians anticipate significant changes and ongoing debates surrounding their implications for individual rights, public safety, immigration enforcement, privacy, and education policies.

