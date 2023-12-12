Florida state officials have released the yearly report cards for the 2022-23 school year and South Florida got passing grades The superintendents for Miami-Dade and Broward County said they were pleased with the scores, but said there is room for improvement.

Miami-Dade got an “A” while both Broward and Monroe counties received a “B.”

“These student outcomes today validate the hashtag that we have been using ‘your best choice, M-DCPS,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres.

State officials released school grades for the 2022-2023 school year, Monday afternoon.

Dotres beamed with pride at the “A” grade they received.

“There are 67 school districts in Florida, only 16 districts were rated ‘A'” he said. “Miami-Dade Public Schools is ranked an ‘A’ school as one of the top 10 school districts in the state of Florida.”

During the school year, school districts had to follow new standards and a new testing system. State officials said that the goal was to give staff a way to monitor progress throughout the year.

Despite having to adjust to new standards, M-DCPS believes they have excelled.

“We implemented certain steps to make sure that we could strength the academic outcomes that we have seen,” Dotres said.

In a statement, Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. wrote in part, “These school grades serve as a baseline for districts and provide a starting point for future achievement.”

Officials also stressed that these grades should help educators improve performance for upcoming school years without consequences.

“I can only tell you that our students, our educators, our leaders embraced the challenges that we were faced with, with resiliency and adaptability, demonstrating that innovations and progress are at the core of our collective journey,” Dotres said.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata also released a statement, which reads as follows, “This is the starting point for Broward County Public Schools under the new state standards as it clearly marks the path of what we need to achieve to become an ‘A’ district.”