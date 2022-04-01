(WSVN) - Florida residents can now book their second COVID-19 booster shots.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved additional Pfizer and Moderna shots for those who are eligible.

Local grocery stores such as Winn Dixie and Fresco y Mas are opening appointments for a fourth shot for people 12 years and older who are immunocompromised.

They are also welcoming anyone 50 years and over who received their last booster at least four months prior.

Eligible individuals looking to book their appointments online can do so here.

