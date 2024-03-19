Florida’s Primary Day has arrived, with Republicans across the Sunshine State heading to the polls to voice their choice in the presidential race and several cities deciding on their new local leaders.

Despite the anticipation surrounding primary day, there are no surprises expected at the top of the ticket: former President Donald Trump stands as the only actively running candidate for the Republican nomination, having secured enough delegates last week to become the party’s presumptive nominee.

The Democratic Party has opted opt of holding a primary vote this cycle, choosing instead to allocate their delegates to President Joe Biden.

Local elections are drawing considerable attention, particularly in Surfside, where the race for mayor is a rematch between incumbent Mayor Shlomo Danzinger and former Mayor Charles Burkett. Danzinger narrowly defeated Burkett by just 35 votes two years ago.

Voters in Pembroke Pines and Lauderdale-by–Sea are also casting their ballots in mayoral races.

These local elections are critical to the residents of these communities as they will be directly impacted by the policies and priorities of the elected officials.

Florida is a closed primary state so only Republican voters can vote in the presidential primary election. For more information on Tuesday’s primary and future election dates, visit dos.fl.gov. At 7 a.m., precincts opened so voters can cast their ballots.

According to Miami-Dade County’s government website, over 55,000 voters have already cast their ballot in this election via mail-in ballot or early voting.

