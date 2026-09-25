(WSVN) - Dengue cases in Florida continue to rise, leading the country with 392 reported cases.

Hillsborough County is the most affected area with 177 cases. They have declared a state of emergency, along with Pinellas and Pasco counties. Miami-Dade County has the second highest number of cases with 132.

Dengue spreads primarily through mosquito bites. The symptoms, which include pains, fever, nausea and rashes, can last for about a week.

Health officials reminded the public to use insect repellent, get rid of standing water and wear long-sleeve shirts and pants to prevent mosquito bites.

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