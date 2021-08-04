THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of snake wranglers were among a handful of people to win prizes for competing in this year’s Florida Python Challenge.

Charlie Dachton walked away with the $10,000 overall grand prize for removing 41 pythons from the Everglades.

Brandon Call earned recognition for capturing the longest snake. His python came in at 15 feet, 9 inches long.

More than 600 people registered for the 10-day competition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials also said several python nests were removed, which will help prevent pythons from dispersing, breeding and preying on native wildlife.

