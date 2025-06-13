MIAMI (WSVN) - As tanks and military vehicles are set to roll down the nation’s capital in the largest military parade in decades, protestors across the country are set to speak out against the president’s agenda. Florida state and local officials, however, say they are prepared for whatever comes their way.

A display of might is set for Saturday to mark 250 years of the United States Army. The parade, initially conceived as a July 4 event, was added onto a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the US Army that coincides with the president’s 79th birthday.

Tanks are set to roll down Constitution Avenue alongside thousands of marching soldiers. Paratroopers and aircraft flyovers are also planning to make an appearance.

However, across the nation, counter-protesters are also set to make their appearance. The 50501 movement is organizing the “No King’s” National Day, dedicated to democracy and the fight against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

“We will be permitted. We will be nonviolent. We will not be provoked, but we will be in the streets. We will be marching, and we will be heard,” said one protester.

The name, 50501, stands for 50 states, 50 protests, and one movement.

The movement says protests are planned in Florida, and officials in the state have issued warnings for those taking part.

“Point a gun at one of our deputies, and we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains,” said one official. “Because we will kill you, graveyard dead.”

Governor Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s law against riots, signed in 2021 during the George Floyd protests.

“You have no right to commandeer streets. First of all, it’s just wrong; second of all, that has huge impacts on people’s quality of life,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “If you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you. You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets. You have a right to defend yourself in Florida.”

The Florida governor also pointed out Miami-Dade County in particular, saying it was impressive how they were able to quell a protest that took place in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 13 minutes.

