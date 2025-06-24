MIAMI (WSVN) - The DeSantis administration said on Monday that they are moving forward with a controversial decision to build a migrant detention center on an airstrip in the middle of the Everglades.

Contractors were seen out at the site on Monday, beginning to work on the location they have begun to call Alligator Alcatraz.

The facility, set to house 5,000 beds, will reportedly cost the state of Florida $450 million a year to run.

Miami-Dade County owns the land, despite the project being a partnership between the state and the federal government. Whether the land will be sold to the state or federal government is currently unknown; however, under Florida law, the governor has the authority to use any private property if deemed necessary in case of an emergency.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has deemed the immigration crisis an emergency in 2023.

The Florida Attorney General said in a podcast that the facility should be completed within the next few weeks.

“We rolled out his proposal last week,” said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. “It’s a location we’ve been looking at for a while. It’s about 30 square miles down in South Florida, and it presents a unique opportunity for a low-cost detention facility because the perimeter is set by Mother Nature. A lot of people thought it was just a joke, but no, we are serious. We hear about immigration enforcement. We’re leading in helping the federal government. We’ve had a great relationship with ICE, but as of this morning, the federal government has approved our detention facility plan.”

US Congressman Carlos Gimenez visited the Krome Detention Center on Monday as part of a congressional oversight visit. The facility has faced controversy over their alleged treatment of detainees. Two migrants have reportedly lost their lives in the facility.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the immigration detention center will be a cost-effective and innovative way to deliver on President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

