Florida nears 600,000 COVID-19 cases

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 597,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,311 from Friday’s update.

There are now 151,214 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 68,891 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 40,387, and 1,694 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 36,329 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

