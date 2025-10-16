MIAMI (WSVN) - A man wanted out of Florida for probation violations related to murder, robbery and aggravated battery has been arrested in Miami after being spotted last week near a mall in Oklahoma, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, fugitive Jesus Jimenez, 35, was seen near the Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Oct. 10. Detectives with Tulsa’s Fugitive Warrants Unit worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to track him down.

Early Thursday morning, authorities located and arrested Jimenez at a hotel in Miami, police said.

Details surrounding the original incident that led to Jimenez being wanted have not been released.

