MIAMI (WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing from Miami a day earlier.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement initially issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ava Joseph, Wednesday night.
That alert was lifted Thursday afternoon.
According to FDLE, a citizen saw the alert and contacted law enforcement.
Officials did not release any other information.
On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police said the toddler had been last seen leaving Holtz Children’s Hospital along the 1600 block of Northwest 11th Avenue, Monday with her mother, 21-year-old Jennifer Joseph.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.