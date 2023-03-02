MIAMI (WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing from Miami a day earlier.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement initially issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ava Joseph, Wednesday night.

That alert was lifted Thursday afternoon.

According to FDLE, a citizen saw the alert and contacted law enforcement.

Officials did not release any other information.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police said the toddler had been last seen leaving Holtz Children’s Hospital along the 1600 block of Northwest 11th Avenue, Monday with her mother, 21-year-old Jennifer Joseph.

