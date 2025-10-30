HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old out of Homestead.

Officials say 13-year-old Anabelle Rosser was last seen in the area of the 730 block of Southeast 30th Drive, Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts with white stripes, white socks and black Crocs.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

