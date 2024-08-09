HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for an 8-year-old girl who was last seen in Homestead.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lilah Meza was last seen Friday along the 40th block of Northwest First Avenue.

Meza stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 60 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and shorts. She may also be wearing eyeglasses.

Meza may be in the company of Yailen Roche and Geovany Maresma-Burcet. Police said the 38-year-olds are the child’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

Roche stands standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Maresma-Burcet stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

The group may be traveling in a 2021 white Honda Pilot with the Florida tag QEAE24.

The vehicle features a bicycle rack that obscures the rear license plate and may be heading toward Lafayette, Louisiana.

Authorities urge anyone who spots the individuals or the vehicle to refrain from approaching them and instead contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or 911.

