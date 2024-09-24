PENSACOLA, FLA. (WSVN) – Florida authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 7-month-old boy who was reported missing from Pensacola and may be in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Darryl Folmar III, Monday evening.

Investigators said the infant was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of East Clio Drive in Pensacola.

Darryl III has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Cocomelon pajama shirt and a diaper.

Authorities said Darryl III is believed to be with his father, 35-year-old Darryl Folmar Jr., who does not have custody.

Darryl Jr. was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes.

They are traveling in a black 2000 BMW sedan with Florida tag number 16EJUN, with damage to the front passenger bumper.

Authorities warn the public to not approach the vehicle or persons.

Officials urge anyone who spots the pair to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at (561) 688-3000 or 911.





