MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 4-year-old girl in Miami.

The child, Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, was last seen in the area of the 200th block of Northwest 15th Street, Tuesday.

According to Miami Police, the child may be with her mother, 34-year-old Carolina Vizcarra Olvera.

They believe the child may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Police are taking this case seriously because of an incident that occurred back in October of 2021. A plainclothes officer, who was at a hospital attending a family member, saw Olvera, who told the officer she needed to use the restroom and to watch her child until she got back. She never returned and abandoned her child at the hospital.

If you have any information concerning the child’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

