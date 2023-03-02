MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami and is presumed to be with her mother.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ava Joseph. Wednesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the toddler was last seen leaving Holtz Children’s Hospital along the 1600 block of Northwest 11th Avenue, Monday.

Investigators said the girl left with her mother, 21-year-old Jennifer Joseph.

Ava stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jennifer stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall. Officials did not provide a further physical description.

Investigators said the pair may be traveling in a blue 2016 Kia Forte LX with the Florida tag 28AQRT.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

