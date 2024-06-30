SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing from South Miami.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Shea Eminhizer, Saturday night.

Investigators said the toddler was last seen in the area of the 6500 block of Southwest 78th Terrace.

Shea stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes. Officials did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 41-year-old Christine Betancourt.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials did not disclose her weight or what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Shea and Betancourt may be traveling in a gray 2021 Volvo XC 90 with very dark window tints and the Florida tag IEX419.

Officials urge anyone who spots the pair to refrain from approaching them and instead contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), South Miami Police at 305-663-6301 or 911.

