HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement seek the public’s help in finding a teen reported missing from Homestead.

Sixteen-year-old Anaely Izquierdo-Cruz was last seen in the area of the 1200 block of Northeast 37th Avenue, Monday.

She’s 5 foot, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red bonnet, black leggings and was carrying a black bookbag.

She also has a tattoo of a flower and the word “Pepon” on her left forearm.

Authorities believe she may be traveling southeast.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911

