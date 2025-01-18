MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Bless Lewis, late Friday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the teen left his home on foot along Northwest 32nd Place, near 201st Street, at around 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

Lewis stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and black and gray pajama pants. He may be barefoot.

Detectives said Lewis is on the autism spectrum and is reported to be nonverbal.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-2100 or 911.

