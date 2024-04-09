PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Plantation.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Maya Moore was last seen in the area of the 12200 block of West Broward Boulevard on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black and yellow American Heritage School uniform. She stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Maya Moore, 15 yo, may be traveling in the Homestead, Florida area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or 911. pic.twitter.com/I4fg4rNAVu — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 9, 2024

According to FDLE, she may be in the company of 68-year-old Michael Moore, and they may be traveling a 2019 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag number QUFS45. They may be traveling in the Homestead area.

Michael Moore stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact FDLE or the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or 911.

