SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) -  Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Dayanna Arce on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, she was last seen Saturday near Dolphin Mall at 11400 NW 12th Street.

Dayanna is described as a white-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike pullover hoodie, jean shorts and black Jordan high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Sweetwater Police Department at 305-552-9900 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox