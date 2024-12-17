SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Dayanna Arce on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, she was last seen Saturday near Dolphin Mall at 11400 NW 12th Street.

Dayanna is described as a white-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike pullover hoodie, jean shorts and black Jordan high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Sweetwater Police Department at 305-552-9900 or 911.

