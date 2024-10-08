MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl out of Miami-Dade County.

According to FDLE, Coco Mastrangelo was last seen on Tuesday in the 100 block of Lincoln Road in Miami Beach.

Coco is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a strapless navy top, white shorts, and sandals, and may be carrying a Lululemon reusable bag.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Coco’s whereabouts to contact FDLE or the Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7901 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

