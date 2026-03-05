HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Homestead.

Officials say Randy Sanchez Altamirano has been missing since Monday and was last seen in the area of the 300th block of Northwest Third Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and black slides.

Altamirano stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and may have a shaved slit on his right eyebrow.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774) or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.