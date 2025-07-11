HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy out of Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Daren Encarnacion was last seen in the 1200 block of SE 29th Street in Homestead on Wednesday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 110 pounds, and having blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and red sandals. He may have curly hair with blonde streaks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.